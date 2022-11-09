Behenna Edges Calvey In Oklahoma County District Attorney Race

By: News 9

A contested race for Oklahoma County District Attorney also ended as one of Election Day’s closest finishes in central Oklahoma.

With a more than 10,000 vote advantage, Democrat Vicki Behenna defeated Republican Kevin Calvey to become the county’s new DA.

Back in April 2021, current Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater announced he would not seek re-election and instead announced his retirement.

Prater served 16 years as the county’s DA. His tenure in office will end in Jan. 2023.

Behenna spent more than two decades as a federal prosecutor, which included a time on the U.S. Attorney General team for the Murrah Building Bombing in Oklahoma City.

Recently, Calvey presided as District 3 Commissioner in Oklahoma County. He survived a GOP runoff when he defeated Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorney Gayland Gieger back in August.