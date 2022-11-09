Drummond Is Runaway Victor For State Attorney General’s Race

By: News 9, News On 6

-

Regardless of candidate, Oklahoma has selected its new Attorney General.

Oklahomans voted overwhelmingly in favor of Republican Gentner Drummond as the state’s new AG. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Drummond has approximately 74.3 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting. Libertarian nominee Lynda Steele has approximately 25.7 percent of the vote.

The new AG race began in the wake of the 2021 resignation of Republican Mike Hunter after reports of an extramarital affair became public. He left office, effective June 1, 2021.

Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Tulsa attorney John O’Connor as Hunter’s acting replacement in July 2021. However, O’Connor was defeated head-to-head by Drummond in this year’s GOP primary back in June.

The victory could be considered a full circle moment for Drummond, who was beaten by Hunter as the GOP’s AG primary candidate in 2018.