Stitt Wins Re-Election As Oklahoma’s Governor

By: News 9, News On 6

-

Oklahoma’s incumbent governor has won a second term as the state’s chief executive.

Republican Kevin Stitt won re-election Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister.

Related: News 9's 2022 Election Day Coverage

In the days leading up to Election Day, Hofmeister held a slight lead (48.2 percent to 44.9 percent) over Stitt, according to an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll.

The poll was commissioned by SoonerPoll between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28. It surveyed 384 likely voters across the state, and the data was weighted by age, gender, party, Congressional district and education.

Stitt became Oklahoma’s 28th governor in 2018 after defeating Democratic candidate Drew Edmondson and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell.

A former businessman, Stitt received notable endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Related: Candidates Hit The Campaign Trail Ahead Of Oklahoma’s Gubernatorial Election

Hofmeister served as Oklahoma’s state superintendent. She announced her run for governor and also switched her political party affiliation from Republican to Democrat in Oct. 2021.

Related: Superintendent Hofmeister Switching Political Parties To Run For Governor

Hofmeister received notable endorsements during the final stretch of her campaign, including Oklahoma’s five largest tribes and former Republican congressman J.C. Watts.

The race for the state’s lieutenant governor is between Republican incumbent Matt Pinnell, Libertarian Chris Powell and Democratic candidate Melinda Alizadeh-Fard.

As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Pinnell has garnered 65.4 percent of the votes. Alizadeh-Fard (30.5 percent) and Powell (4.1 percent) are currently trailing Pinnell.