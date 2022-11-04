By: News 9

Cowboys Travel To Kansas While Sooners Face Baylor In Norman

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are returning to Kansas on Saturday to face the Jayhawks in Lawrence after a blowout loss to Kansas State in Manhattan.

The Cowboys are 6-2 for the season after the loss, but are looking to improve against Kansas before returning to Stillwater for next week's game against Iowa State.

The Cowboys-Jayhawks game kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners are hosting the Baylor Bears in Norman after last weeks 27-13 win against Iowa State.

Both teams are 5-3 for the season, so whomever wins on Saturday will certainly jump the other in conference rankings.

The Sooners' game against the Bears will begin at 2:00 p.m., and will be available on ESPN+.