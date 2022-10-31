Sassy Mama: Caramel Apple Dip


Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for caramel apple dip.


Ingredients

Twenty-one ounces of apple pie filling (1 can)

Eight ounces cream cheese softened

1/4 cup caramel sauce

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/8 teaspoon salt

Caramel sauce

Diced apple

Heath Bar crumbles

Chopped nuts


Directions

In a medium-sized bowl, beat together the pie filling, cream cheese, caramel sauce, vanilla, powdered sugar, and pumpkin pie spice.

Put dip in a bowl and top with caramel sauce and Heath Bar crumbles.

