Sassy Mama: Caramel Apple Dip

Monday, October 31st 2022, 5:05 pm
Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for caramel apple dip.
Ingredients
Twenty-one ounces of apple pie filling (1 can)
Eight ounces cream cheese softened
1/4 cup caramel sauce
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/8 teaspoon salt
Caramel sauce
Diced apple
Heath Bar crumbles
Chopped nuts
Directions
In a medium-sized bowl, beat together the pie filling, cream cheese, caramel sauce, vanilla, powdered sugar, and pumpkin pie spice.
Put dip in a bowl and top with caramel sauce and Heath Bar crumbles.
