Sassy Mama: Caramel Apple Nachos

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for caramel apple nachos.





Ingredients

Sliced apples

Caramel sauce

Heath Bar crumbles

Cookie crumbles

Marshmallow sauce





Directions

Place apples on a large plate. Drizzle with melted marshmallows and caramel sauce.

Sprinkle with crumbled up cookies, Heath Bar crumbles, and other fun toppings.