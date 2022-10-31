Sassy Mama: Caramel Apple Nachos


Monday, October 31st 2022, 4:54 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for caramel apple nachos.


Ingredients

Sliced apples

Caramel sauce

Heath Bar crumbles

Cookie crumbles

Marshmallow sauce


Directions

Place apples on a large plate. Drizzle with melted marshmallows and caramel sauce.

Sprinkle with crumbled up cookies, Heath Bar crumbles, and other fun toppings.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 31st, 2022

October 31st, 2022

October 26th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 1st, 2022

November 1st, 2022

November 1st, 2022

November 1st, 2022