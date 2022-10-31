Sassy Mama: Caramel Apple Nachos

Monday, October 31st 2022, 4:54 pm
Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make a delicious recipe for caramel apple nachos.
Ingredients
Sliced apples
Caramel sauce
Heath Bar crumbles
Cookie crumbles
Marshmallow sauce
Directions
Place apples on a large plate. Drizzle with melted marshmallows and caramel sauce.
Sprinkle with crumbled up cookies, Heath Bar crumbles, and other fun toppings.
