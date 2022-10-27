OKC’s Newest Hockey Team Looking For Victory In First Game At New Home

-

Oklahoma City's newest hockey team, the Warriors, moved from Wichita Falls after last season and will play their first game in their new home Friday night in Oklahoma City.

So far, they've only had practices, but the Warriors are already fans of their new home, the Blazers Ice Centre.

The 7-2 North American Hockey League (NAHL) team hopes to get their first win on their own ice when they go up against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

"We're ready to make this rink our home," Warriors defensemen Garrett Horsager said.

The team's general manager Garrett Roth added, "Everything is a process that has taken about five to six months to get to this time right now, but it was a really fun process getting things set up for this weekend."

The Blazers Ice Centre got a changeup and now dawns the color orange all around the rink.

The logo also is on the original and new stands.

"In Wichita Falls, we played in a huge arena; I think it had 7,000. Coming in here, it's a little smaller, but I like the small. I think it'll be a lot louder," Horsager said.

One of the team’s players called it home before he could even tie his own skates.

For about 99% of the team's roster, this is their first stop in Okla. For William Brenner, it's his old skating grounds.

"I played for, right here actually. This is my home rink. I grew up playing here," he said. "I'm from north OKC, so I'm 20 minutes north from here," Brenner added

As excited as Brenner is to skate out on the sheet he learned to skate on, he said he has to stay focused.

"20 minutes away from home or 20 hours like it's still a hockey game and you need to do your job, so I have to keep my head on straight," Brenner said.

"My mom, she's been so excited waiting for tomorrow. I feel like it'll be different. Instead of watching hockey TV, she won't miss a shift whenever she's here in person," Brenner explained.

Anyone that wants to check out the new team in town, bring a hat to be thrown and left on the ice.

"Just say bring your cowbells, that's a big Warriors thing we had in Wichita Falls and hopefully here now so bring your cowbells and we're really excited to play," Horsager said.

The puck drop is at 7:15 p.m., and for tickets, click here.