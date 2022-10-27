Deer Causes Havoc In South Carolina Restaurant

Thursday, October 27th 2022, 12:50 pm
A restaurant in South Carolina had an unexpected guest when a deer found its way inside.
Security camera footage from the restaurant showed a deer slipping and sliding around the dining room.
The owner said the deer came through the front door and tried to find an exit, including a closed window.
Employees were able to escort it back outside, and neither the deer nor any people were hurt.
