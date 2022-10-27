Tecumseh Police: Alleged Rape Suspect In Custody

By: News 9

A man accused of sexually assaulting two teens at knife point in Tecumseh is in custody, according to Tecumseh police.

Police say Clifton Davila is believed to be the man who knocked on dozens of doors over the weekend before attacking the two teens.

Police say he was the one who called them.

“Monday afternoon, Clifton himself actually called the Tecumseh Police Department to see if he was in trouble. Davila had warrants for his arrest. He was wanted for failure to appear on some drug charges, so at that point in time we didn’t know if he was asking those questions in relation to our sexual assaults or if he was asking those questions in relation to having the warrants,” said Tecumseh Police Chief, J.R. Kidney.

Police said he was identified by the victims during a lineup.



