Edmond Fast-Food Employee Saves Man After Bike Crash

A man says he was saved this weekend by a fast-food employee after a serious bike crash just off of Broadway in Edmond.

David Ermon says the cause of the crash is still a bit fuzzy.

“I really don’t remember,” said Ermon, “I really don’t.”

He remembers his car trouble and the Lime bicycle he rented to get to the auto parts store, but not how he got the cuts and scrapes.

“I was riding down Broadway and it was dark,” he explained. “The next thing I know, I was inside Carl’s Jr. on a stretcher.”

He didn’t remember the employee who let him in the locked doors.

“There was a blurry man in and out of my vision and then I went to the hospital.”

The next day, feeling a little better, Ermon set out to find him.

“I backtracked. I found the Lime Bike with a bloody rag in it and it was in front of Carl’s Jr.,” Ermon said. “I walked in and a young man said, ‘Hey, you OK?’”

That young man was Jonathan Sieh.

“I looked up and he was bleeding from his head and he didn’t know where he was or what was going on,” said Sieh. “I sat him down and called an ambulance for him.”

Ermon believes he hit a non-ramped curb. At least, that’s where he found his blood stains on the sidewalk.

It was 2 blocks away from the Carl’s Jr. on Broadway and SE 33rd. He doesn’t remember how he got there.

“God took me to Carl’s Jr. that’s the only explanation I have,” said Ermon.

When he arrived, Jonathan said he just did what he thought was right.

“You have got to make it happen sometimes,” he said. “Nobody else will.”

For Ermon, Jonathan is responsible for saving his life.

“I thank God for Jon. I don’t think I would have made it to a hospital because there was no one out there.”

Though he remembers very little, that act of service Ermon says will be hard to forget.



