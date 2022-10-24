Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma


Monday, October 24th 2022, 3:07 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area.


The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and damaged roofs. A metro woman talked to News 9 about the damage to her house in southwest Oklahoma City.

After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen said the whole ordeal happened fast.

The spin-up was located near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road.

There is a chance for more rain later in the day Monday. Stay with News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne and the News 9 weather team for coverage.
