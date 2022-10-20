Man Arrested In Connection With OKC Bar Beating

-

Oklahoma City police released a new video on Thursday of an officer's response to a man who was severely beaten and maimed outside a metro bar earlier this month.

Police arrested Keironte Compton, 29, this week in connection to the attack and said investigators are working to identify two more suspects.

Greg Simon is currently at OU Medical Center with severe trauma to his face.

The body camera footage released showed the first officer on the scene started first aid on the victim.

Simon was found face down in the parking lot outside the Friends of Friends bar in northwest Oklahoma City nearly two weeks ago.

The other people seen in the video surrounding Simon were bar patrons and employees.

Investigators released a photo last week of the three men entering the bar.

Tips to Crime Stoppers quickly identified the man in the black and white clothing as Compton. He was arrested this week at his home and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of maiming and robbery by force.

Police found security video in the area of Simon talking to the three suspects by their car in the parking lot. The talking quickly turned into a violent attack.

According to court documents, Compton and one of the other suspects are accused of the beating that lasted less than a minute.

“People are so vicious now with no remorse, no nothing,” Glenda Franklin, victim’s mother, said.

Simon's family and friends have been by his side from the time he was rushed to the hospital.

“The main thing we’re asking for prayers for his wellness and his recovery time,” Franklin said.

Compton and the other suspects are also accused of stealing Simon's phone and wallet. Investigators have not identified the two other suspects who were with Compton at the bar.

A fund has also been set up to help with Simon’s medical expenses.