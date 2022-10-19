Amazing Oklahomans: George Banasky

Tuesday, October 18th 2022, 8:48 pm
The Jenks community is celebrating a Korean War veteran for his brave actions. George Banasky pulled fighter pilot Ted Williams out of a burning plane in 1953.
Williams later went on to play baseball for the Boston Red Sox and is considered one of the best hitters of all time.
Banasky says he still remembers that day when he saved Williams.
