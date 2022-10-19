Amazing Oklahomans: George Banasky


Tuesday, October 18th 2022, 8:48 pm

By: News 9


JENKS, Okla. -

The Jenks community is celebrating a Korean War veteran for his brave actions. George Banasky pulled fighter pilot Ted Williams out of a burning plane in 1953.

Williams later went on to play baseball for the Boston Red Sox and is considered one of the best hitters of all time.

Banasky says he still remembers that day when he saved Williams.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 18th, 2022

October 17th, 2022

October 14th, 2022

October 5th, 2022

Top Headlines

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022

October 19th, 2022