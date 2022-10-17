Tennessee Fans Storm Field After Volunteers Beat Alabama

By: News 9

-

A last-second field goal by Tennessee sealed the deal to mark a 52-49 win over Alabama.

However, it wasn't so much the win, as impressive as it was, that it getting people talking.

Immediately after ball cleared the pylons, fans in Neyland Stadium poured out of the bleachers and onto the turf, celebrating with their team who beat the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2006.

Fans climbed on both goal posts, tearing them down, parading them through town and throwing them into the Tennessee River.

However, just like with every college party, the clean-up phase begins as officials from University of Tennessee Athletics are asking the public to donate to cover the costs to replace the goalposts.