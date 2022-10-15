Oklahoma City Police Department Enacts City Ordinance To Address Street Racing

-

Street racers beware, there is a new ordinance going into effect that could cost you if you’re caught blocking off streets.

Last month News 9 spoke to several concerned residents about the uptick in street racing. The Oklahoma City Police Department is addressing the issue with a new city ordinance.

“It’s for those vehicles specifically engaged in this behavior that is impeding traffic that we want to address,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“They’re getting away with doing it, so they are going to continue to do it,” said a concerned resident back in September when they spoke to News 9 about racing on the Southeast side of the city.

“We’ve seen an uptick in the city in these street demonstrations and so we’re wanting the public to know that we’re addressing it,” said Sgt. Quirk.

Now, people caught blocking off roads for street racing, donuts, or any other illegal activities can face up to $2,000 in fines.

“What this ordinance allows us to do is make an arrest, issue a citation and now the newest part of the ordinance is impounding that person’s vehicle for up to 90 days on the first offense. It can be up to over 120 days on the subsequent second offenses,’ he said.

“When they start doing donuts and everything in the middle of the intersection, who is to say that one of them isn’t going to lose control and hit cars parked at the nearby houses?” said the concerned resident.

OCPD said in some cases people can get arrested for violating the ordinance.

“We know that not everyone who participates in these are violent criminals but what we have seen with the increase in these is violent activities stemming from it,” said Sgt. Quirk.

Those who see street racing are asked to call the police.



