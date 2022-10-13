News 9's Noon Broadcast To Begin At 11 A.M.

By: News 9

Programming Alert: News 9's noon broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Click here to watch News 9 At Noon

Coverage of Thursday's hearings into the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol will begin at 12 p.m. on News 9.

A CBS Special report covering the hearings will take place after a News 9 broadcast that begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday.



