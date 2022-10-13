News 9's Noon Broadcast To Begin At 11 A.M.

Thursday, October 13th 2022, 10:57 am
Programming Alert: News 9's noon broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Click here to watch News 9 At Noon
Coverage of Thursday's hearings into the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol will begin at 12 p.m. on News 9.
A CBS Special report covering the hearings will take place after a News 9 broadcast that begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
October 13th, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
July 15th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022
October 14th, 2022