Biden Administration Pushes Back Against Oklahoma SB3XX

By: News 9

-

The Biden Administration called out Oklahoma's new law that blocks certain gender treatments at OU Children's Hospital in exchange for millions in new funding.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra called it a "disturbing attack" on "some of our country's most vulnerable children."

Becerra said the services previously helped to reduce the risk of suicide.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said lawmakers should ban such treatments across the state.

"It is wildly inappropriate for taxpayer dollars to be used for performing these types of controversial procedures," Stitt said.



