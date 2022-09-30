OSU Returns From Bye Week While Sooners Reel From Loss To Kansas State

By: News 9

Both the Cowboys and the Sooners are preparing for their next games on Saturday.

The Cowboys will face off against the Baylor Bears at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Waco. The last time the two played each other was in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game, which the Bears won 21-16.

The Sooners, however, are coming off of a loss to the Kansas State Wildcats in Norman. This was the first conference game of the Sooners' season, and first ever for Brent Venables as head coach for the Sooners.

The Sooners will travel to Fort Worth to play the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs are 3-0 for the season, including wins over former Big 12 member Colorado and fellow Dallas-Fort Worth resident Southern Methodist University, who they defeated 42-34 on Sept. 24.