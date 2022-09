Links Mentioned On Sept. 27, 2022

By: News 9

Links mentioned during News 9's newscasts for Sept. 27, 2022.

Oklahomans Gear Up For Regatta Competition Friday At Riversport OKC

The Oklahoma Regatta Festival is set to take place this week at Riversport OKC. A few of the Dragon Boat teams feature some competitors who prove age is just a number.

The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday.