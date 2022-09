Scissortail Park: Students Enjoy Opening Day

-

Students from across Oklahoma City made their way to the newly opened Lower Scissortail Park!

Our own Tevis Hillis got to talk with some of them about what they are most excited for.

Schedule of Events

Friday, September 23 | “Celebrate”

9AM | LCDA Walking Group

THE PROMENADE, UPPER PARK

12-4PM |Open Play

PRACTICE FIELD, LOWER PARK

12-10PM |Open Play

SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK

12-10PM |Open Play

PICKLEBALL COURT, LOWER PARK

12-10PM |Open Play

FUTSAL COURT, LOWER PARK

1-4PM | OKC Ballet Community and Adaptive Classes

SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK, Free classes open to the public

2:30–4PM | Court Dedication

Thunder Community Court presented by Devon Energy

BASKETBALL COURT, LOWER PARK

4-7PM | Stickball Demonstrations with First American Museum

PRACTICE FIELD, LOWER PARK

4-5PM |Open Play

THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK

5:30-6:30PM | Big Brothers Big Sisters

THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK

6:30-10PM |Open Play

THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK

7:30PM | Opening Ceremony and OKC Philharmonic Concert

LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS STAGE AND GREAT LAWN, UPPER PARK

Saturday, September 24 | “Play”

6:45AM | OKC Landrunners Group Run

LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS STAGE, UPPER PARK

8:00 / 8:45 / 9:30 / 10:15am | CycleBar Spin Classes

SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK

Registration links coming soon.

9AM – 1PM | Farmers Market

UPPER PARK

9 – 10AM | Zumba

EVENT PAVILION, UPPER PARK

9-10AM | Ranger Programming "Bird Box Building"

NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

10-10:30AM | Ranger Programming

"Nature Story Time & Sing-Along" (in English)

NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

10:30-11AM | Ranger Programming

"Nature Story Time & Sing-Along" (en Español)

NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

10AM – 2PM | Kids Zone

PRACTICE FIELD, LOWER PARK

10AM-12:30PM | Soccer with OKC FC

SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK

10-12:30PM | Futsal with Energy FC and Rise Futsal

FUTSAL COURT, LOWER PARK

10-1PM | Basketball Clinics with YMCA

THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK

9:45-10AM| Court Dedication with Greater OK Pickleball Club

PICKLEBALL COURTS, LOWER PARK

10AM-3PM | Greater OK Pickleball Club Clinics

PICKLEBALL COURTS, LOWER PARK

11AM-1PM | SPARK! Creative Lab Performances

THROUGHOUT LOWER PARK

11AM – 2PM | Wellness Resource Fair

THE PROMENADE, LOWER PARK

11AM & 2PM | Guided Horticulture Walking Tours

SOUTH END OF SKYDANCE BRIDGE, LOWER PARK

1-3PM | Soccer with Energy FC

SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK

1-2PM | FREE Xcape Fitness Cardio Dance

SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK

2:30-3:30PM | Cello and Live Painting with Sam Kahre and Kyle Trudelle

SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK

4-5PM | FREE Race Dance Co. Hip Hop Class

SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK

4-6PM | Special Olympics of Oklahoma

ALL SPORTS COURTS, LOWER PARK

5:30-6:30PM | OKCPS Performing Arts

SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK

6:30-10PM | Open Play

ALL SPORTS COURTS, LOWER PARK

Sunday, September 25 | Relax

8AM | Morning Yoga with 405 Yoga Studio

ADJACENT TO NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

8AM-3PM |Open Play

SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK

8AM-3PM |Open Play

PICKLEBALL COURT, LOWER PARK

8AM-3PM |Open Play

FUTSAL COURT, LOWER PARK

8AM-3PM |Open Play

THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK

10-11AM | Ranger Programming "Outdoor Preparedness Class"

NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

10-11:30AM | Therapy Dogs hosted by 988

SPORTS PAVILION LAWN, LOWER PARK

11AM-12PM | Soundbath with Britney

ADJACENT TO NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

12 & 3PM | Guided Horticulture Walking Tours

SOUTH END OF SKYDANCE BRIDGE, LOWER PARK

1-2PM | Ranger Programming "Plant Education & Scavenger Hunt"

NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

1-2PM | Tai Chi Class with Sandy

SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK

2-6PM | Stickball Demonstrations with First American Museum

PRACTICE FIELD, LOWER PARK

2-2:30PM | Ranger Programming "Become a Junior Park Ranger" (in English)

NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

2:30-3PM | Ranger Programming "Become a Junior Park Ranger" (en Español)

NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

5-10PM |Open Play

SOCCER PITCH, LOWER PARK

5-10PM |Open Play

PICKLEBALL COURT, LOWER PARK

5-10PM |Open Play

FUTSAL COURT, LOWER PARK

5-10PM |Open Play

THUNDER COMMUNITY COURT, LOWER PARK

6PM | Sunset Yoga WITH 405 Yoga Studio

NATURE PLAY AREA, LOWER PARK

6-9PM | Color of Art

SONGBIRD PLAZA, LOWER PARK

Food Trucks, Spokies Bike Rentals and Walking Tours ALL WEEKEND

Events can also be found at scissortailpark.org/lowerparkopening