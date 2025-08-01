Oklahoma County Sheriff 'surprised' by DA’s request for OSBI to assist in Ryan Walters investigation

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said D.A. Vicki Behenna did not meet with the agency prior to announcing the joint investigation Wednesday.

By: Amanda Siew

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told News 9 Thursday it was “very surprised” over District Attorney Vicki Behenna’s request for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to join the sheriff’s investigation into State Superintendent Ryan Walters. The agency said it only found out about the proposed partnership after Behenna’s office sent a press release announcing it Wednesday afternoon.

“The D.A. did not talk to the sheriff at all prior to sending this out,” explained Aaron Brilbeck, the public information officer for the agency. “The sheriff did talk to OSBI, though, a couple of days ago to ask for their assistance should we need it, so there’s really no reason for the D.A. to be getting involved in this.”

According to a letter published by the sheriff’s office, the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services made a formal request to Sheriff Tommie Johnson III on Monday to investigate a complaint made by State Board of Education member Becky Carson. Carson reported she was “subjected to pornographic images on the monitor of Ryan Walters” during the board’s executive session Friday. The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation would determine if anything criminal occurred.

In Behenna’s press release, she wrote Wednesday that she formally requested OSBI’s assistance in this inquiry “to support a complete and well-coordinated investigation.” Brilbeck clarified Thursday the two agencies are not yet working together.

“I think it’s important to stress that there is no partnership between the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI,” said Brilbeck. “We will reach out to them should we need their assistance, but as of right now, we have not requested their assistance.

News 9 reached out to Behenna's office on Thursday, and they said they have no more to add beyond what was in their press release.

