WATCH: White House Press Briefing (Sept. 20, 2022)

Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 1:14 pm

By: News 9

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a press briefing Tuesday at the White House.

Among the topics discussed during the briefing are hurricane response in Puerto Rico as well as President Biden's recent comments about the pandemic in a 60 Minutes interview.

Sullivan outlined the upcoming agenda from President Biden, which includes a speech this week before the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Biden's speech is scheduled for Wednesday.