New ADU ordinance hopes to help fill housing gap

As housing prices continue rising in Oklahoma City, many homeowners prepare to be part of the solution.   The new Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinance is now in effect allowing property owners to rent out backyard cottages and dwellings as long as they meet the proper requirements. 

Sunday, July 13th 2025, 10:14 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


OKLAHOMA CITY -

As housing prices continue rising in Oklahoma City, many homeowners prepare to be part of the solution.  

The new Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) ordinance is now in effect allowing property owners to rent out backyard cottages and dwellings as long as they meet the proper requirements. 

OKC Assistant Planning Director Lisa Chronister said there is not enough housing available for 1 or 2 person households and it is a big demand category that is not being met by the current market.  

The ordinance was adopted by the City council May 20, and became effective June 20.  

“The new ordinance allows them to be done by right. That means as long as you meet the conditions in the ordinance, conditions relative to like building size, building height, parking,” said Chronister.   

She said some people want to supplement income or house family members who need more affordable options.  

Chronister added this is also a benefit to the city because it will help fill the housing gap.  

She said the city looked at how other city requirements to help them come up with their own.  

Chronister adds many residents had concerns of their own. 

“They were concerned about traffic and parking. We heard that folks were concerned about privacy. They didn't want a two storey dwelling looking into their backyard,” said Chronister.  

She said they addressed those concerns by requiring things like opaque window film or glass and onsite parking.  

Realtor Jessica Thompson adds these dwellings help the city face the problem of homelessness.   

“While I don't see these ADU’s serving that need necessarily, I think what it can do is help prevent some of those people from becoming homeless,” said Thompson.    

Chronister said not only will these units help close the housing gap, she said it benefits families looking to house aging parents who need care or children in college needing housing.  

Now, as long as you meet the necessary requirements, you can go and get a building permit to add an ADU.  

Chronister adds before people had to go through a lengthy rezoning process in order to build them.

She said now as long as you meet all the requirements, you can obtain a building permit. 
Stephanie Maniche
Stephanie Maniche

Multimedia journalist Stephanie Maniche joined News 9 in January 2025. She has a passion for telling compelling stories that inform, engage and inspire communities. Stephanie previously worked in Alpena, MI and Wichita, KS.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 13th, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 29th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025