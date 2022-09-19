Mustang High School Student Attends Prestigious Music Program

Monday, September 19th 2022, 6:32 pm

When Alex Vo picked up the clarinet in sixth grade, he found his passion, and this summer he displayed that passion with some of the best musicians in the world.

“So, when it came around in sixth grade, it was time to choose an instrument for band and I was just gravitated towards the clarinet,” said Vo.

Vo is now a senior at Mustang High School and still just as passionate about the clarinet.

When he heard about the Boston University Tanglewood Institute it became a priority for him to attend.

“All we focus on is just music. So, there’s an orchestra, there’s a wind ensemble, there’s a choir, and we study under some of the best professors in the world there,” said Vo.

Youth from all over the world, between the ages of 14 to 20, apply to get in, and the process is rigorous. Only 30% of applicants get in.

“I did have to practice hours and hours of excerpts and works and pieces for the playing part, I actually had to do a bunch of applications and writings to it too. I also had to get recommendation letters from some of my teachers,” said Vo.

“When you identify those high achieving students and you see how hard they are working, it’s just a matter of time before those things start to click,” said Ryan Edgmon, band director at Mustang High School.

He was home scrolling through his phone when he got the notification that he got into the program.

“I click on it, and I see I got in and I literally screamed. And I was running around the house. Luckily no one was home because that would have been very embarrassing,” said Vo.

But then the real challenge began, and upon arrival Vo knew this was serious.

“As soon as I stepped on campus, I heard beautiful music being performed by my fellow peers, and it was nerve racking because, I knew wow, they are good, and I want to live up to that standard,” said Vo.

There is no doubt Alex represented his school and the state extremely well.

“I think that it is super important to note that he is a rockstar academic student too. He’s right at the top of his class and he is absolutely killing it in all parts of his education,” said Edgmon.

Students that get into the BUTI program typically get music scholarships to college, and with Vo’s academics thing are really looking up for the high school senior.

Vo isn’t sure what college he wants to attend; however, his long-term plans include teaching music and playing in a symphony.



