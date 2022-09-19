×
Special Feature: Celebrating Scissortail Park
Join the conversation
Sunday, September 18th 2022, 10:53 pm
By:
News 9,
News On 6
Viewer Question
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share their thoughts on this weeks Viewer Question.
Viewer Question
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share their thoughts on this weeks Viewer Question.
Viewer Question
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share their thoughts on this weeks Viewer Question.
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Nebraska
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Dusty Dvoracek and Steve McGehee to breakdown the Sooners massive victory over the Cornhuskers.
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Nebraska
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Dusty Dvoracek and Steve McGehee to breakdown the Sooners massive victory over the Cornhuskers.
OKC Metro Hockey Team Hosts Game Honoring Veterans Who Served Post-9/11
Brittany Toolis
The September 11 attacks prompted a generation of people to enlist in the military. Some of those veterans came together with first responders to meet at center ice for the OKC Warriors’ annual 9/11 hockey game this past weekend.
OKC Metro Hockey Team Hosts Game Honoring Veterans Who Served Post-9/11
Brittany Toolis
The September 11 attacks prompted a generation of people to enlist in the military. Some of those veterans came together with first responders to meet at center ice for the OKC Warriors’ annual 9/11 hockey game this past weekend.
Viewer Question
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer this weeks Viewer Question related to the job opening in Nebraska.
Viewer Question
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer this weeks Viewer Question related to the job opening in Nebraska.
Viewer Question
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share their thoughts on this weeks Viewer Question.
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Nebraska
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb are joined by Dusty Dvoracek and Steve McGehee to breakdown the Sooners massive victory over the Cornhuskers.
OKC Metro Hockey Team Hosts Game Honoring Veterans Who Served Post-9/11
Brittany Toolis
The September 11 attacks prompted a generation of people to enlist in the military. Some of those veterans came together with first responders to meet at center ice for the OKC Warriors’ annual 9/11 hockey game this past weekend.
Viewer Question
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb answer this weeks Viewer Question related to the job opening in Nebraska.
York's 58-Yard FG Lifts Browns Over Panthers, Mayfield 26-24
Associated Press
Rookie Cade York kicked a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns spoiled Baker Mayfield’s bid for vengeance with a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
OSU Football Opens Its Season Thursday Night
News 9
The Cowboys will face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 6 p.m. Thursday in Stillwater.
Window Washers Scale Over 300 Feet In The Air Outside Of Tulsa City Hall
MaKayla Glenn
Three workers cleaned the windows of Tulsa's City Hall on Monday. They said doing a job 300 feet in the air is all in a day's work.
Okemah Boy Recovering From Rattlesnake Bite
Haley Weger
After two hospital stays and multiple doses of antivenom, his mother now wants to share their story in hopes that other families don't have to go through what they have.
