Saturday, September 17th 2022, 11:44 am

By: News 9

Coach Venables Seeks Improvements For Sooners Ahead Of Matchup Against Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oklahoma has scored 14 unanswered against Nebraska after the Cornhuskers took a 7-0 lead. Watch as quarterback Dillon Gabriel hits wide receiver Jalil Farooq with the touchdown.

Oklahoma leads Nebraska 14-7 late in the first quarter.