Saturday, September 17th 2022, 11:21 am

By: News 9

Coach Venables Seeks Improvements For Sooners Ahead Of Matchup Against Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Oklahoma Sooners fell behind early against Nebraska in Lincoln, as quarterback Casey Thompson was quite impressive for the Cornhuskers.

The Sooners' new quarterback, however, had a response -- in the form of a 61-yard touchdown, all on foot.

That score tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.