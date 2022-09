Friday, September 16th 2022, 7:03 pm

The Sooners are hitting the road to Nebraska to play against the Cornhuskers Saturday.

RELATED: 3 OU-Nebraska Preview Takeaways: Sooners Set To Return To Lincoln, Face New-Look Huskers

OU head coach Brent Venables is hoping to see improvements from the Sooners as they head into the third game of the season, regardless of the state of the rival team following the firing of head coach Scott Frost.

RELATED: Scott Frost Fired As Nebraska Cornhuskers Coach

The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m.