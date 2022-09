Thursday, September 15th 2022, 10:21 pm

By: News 9

The University of Central Oklahoma experienced intermittent service issues with web based services Thursday.

The temporary outages were a by product of repeated attempts to disrupt UCO's web based services, according to a university spokesperson.

Currently, law enforcement and external cybersecurity experts are working to investigate the incident.

The spokesperson tells News 9 that there is no evidence that the party was able to access UCO services or data.