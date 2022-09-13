Venables: LB Stutsman Playing With Lots Of Confidence

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 12:59 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma Sooners fans had to figure that team defense would be a priority with the hiring of new head coach Brent Venables. After two games, OU has given up only 16 points total, 13 against UTEP and 3 to Kent State.

The Sooners hit the road for the first time in 2022, a date in Lincoln at 11 a.m. Saturday against archrival Nebraska - only the second time the Sooners and Huskers have played since Nebraska left the Big 12 conference. In three games, the Huskers are averaging 36 points per game.

The Sooners will be tested defensively, but the team has a number of defensive standouts including sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman. Venables said the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Florida native is playing with a lot of confidence.

"Wisdom is the application of knowledge, right? So, he's taking the knowledge he's learning, and he's really applying it to his game," Venables said.

In two games, Stutsman has racked up 21 tackles, more than half of what he produced in his freshman season.