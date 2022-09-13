NBA Suspends Suns Owner Robert Sarver For 1 Year After Independent Investigation Into His Workplace Conduct

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 11:28 am

By: CBS Sports

The NBA announced on Tuesday morning that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been suspended from the league for one year following the completion of an investigation into his inappropriate workplace conduct. Among the findings, the NBA determined that Sarver used the N-word on multiple occasions when retelling comments made by other people, he made "sex-related comments" about female employees, and created a work environment that was inequitable toward female employees.

As a result, the league has decided to suspend Sarver for one year, in addition to fining him $10 million for his comments and behavior. During his suspension, Sarver will not have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of the Suns or Mercury and must complete a training program that focuses on appropriate conduct in the workplace.

This is a developing story.

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.