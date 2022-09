Monday, September 12th 2022, 9:30 pm

By: News 9

Possibly one of our fluffiest Amazing Oklahomans yet, meet Hank and his handler Teri Ashworth.

Hank is one of the hospital's therapy dogs in Edmond. Hank's loving energy and Teri's patience make them an excellent team

If you're interested in volunteering, follow this link.