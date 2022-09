Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 8:04 am

By: News 9

OCPD: One Dead, Another Wounded In Southwest OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City police and fire crews responded to a home where two people were found shot Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities said this was an attempted murder-suicide. An adult shooter shot and killed themselves after shooting a child, who is in critical condition.

Police said a child who was nearby went to a nearby grocery store for help. She was uninjured.

This is a developing story.