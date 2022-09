Sunday, September 11th 2022, 10:54 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled out all the stops Sunday inside the Paycom Center.

Fans got to meet Rumble the Bison and the Thunder Girls.

There were also a lot of games for the kids too.

Rumble's Glow Dance Party was a hit.

The preseason tips off October 3rd against the Nuggets.

News 9 Thunder reporter Steve McGehee will travel to the games, home and away.