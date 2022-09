Saturday, September 10th 2022, 10:11 am

By: News 9

412 First Responders Climb Oklahoma Tower To Honor 9/11 First Responders

The Oklahoma City Firefighters Foundation is doing their 11th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb Saturday.

412 first responders will ascend 110 floors at the Oklahoma Tower to honor and commit to the promise to never forget.

The climb began at 8:46 a.m.

