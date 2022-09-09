Runners Across The OKC Metro Complete Eliza Fletchers 10-Mile Run

Friday, September 9th 2022, 9:28 am

By: Natalie Cruz

Runners from across the Oklahoma City metro hit trails and streets this morning to honor 34-year-old Memphis teacher and runner Eliza Fletcher. Investigators say she was kidnapped and killed while out for a jog.

Running groups from around the metro held memorial runs at different locations Friday morning. One near Classen Curve, and another near Lake Hefner.

Susan Phillips, an avid runner, said her daughter lives about a mile away from where the abduction in Memphis took place.

"I keep running because confidence is what keeps me going, and always running with a partner," Phillips said.

In addition to running with a partner, many runners hit the trails wearing protection devices and neon colors for safety.