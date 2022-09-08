Thursday, September 8th 2022, 9:27 am

By: News 9

Sec. Of Transportation Appears On Air To Talk Flight Delays And Cancellations

Pete Buttigieg came on The Late Late Show to speak about recent flight issues involving major delays and cancellations.

"I think it's going to be better by the holidays," Buttigieg said. "We are really pressing the airlines to deliver better service."

Buttigieg joined show host James Corden on Wednesday to be more transparent about what the Biden administration is doing to work with airlines to provide a better experience for travelers.

"The fact is they need to be ready to service the number of tickets hey are selling," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg also said the Department of Transportation is working on a dashboard travelers who experience disruptions to their flights.

To access the dashboard, click here.



