OU, OSU Rise In First Regular Season AP Poll Of 2022

Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 1:31 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

Both Oklahoma schools in the Big 12 took advantage of a wild Week 1 of the 2022 college football season.

The Sooners moved up two spots to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll released Tuesday afternoon. OU rose after its 45-13 win Saturday afternoon against UTEP and the previously-seventh ranked Utah Utes lost 29-26 down in Gainesville, Fla. to the Florida Gators.

Oklahoma State checks in at No. 11 in the latest poll after it struggled to put away the Central Michigan Chippewas Thursday night. OSU, which won its game 58-44 in Stillwater, now sits one spot above the aforementioned Gators (No. 12) and Utes (No. 13).

Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State remain in college football's top three. The newest entry at No. 4 is Michigan after it defeated Colorado State on Saturday.