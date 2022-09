Friday, September 2nd 2022, 6:31 pm

By: News 9

An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex.

According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment."

He also allegedly tried to grab an officer's gun and taser during his arrest.

Right now, Wilson is facing several charges including aggravated assault and battery on an officer.