Friday, September 2nd 2022, 9:15 am

Airline Pilots Protest At Several US Airports

Off-duty airline pilots grabbed signs yesterday to protest major airports across the country.

The union representing the pilots organized what they called "informational pickets" at about a dozen airports.

Right now the Department of Transportation is finalizing new regulations, including refunds to help passengers experiencing long delays or substantial schedule changes.