Family, Law Enforcement Looking For Answers In Decade-Long Cold Case

Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 5:16 pm

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said it's been 10 years, and there are still no answers as to who killed Ciar Pierce.

OSCO said a fun night out with friends at a bar led to a chaotic scene unfolding in the parking lot of Shakers sports bar in Spencer.

“It was our understanding that about 200 people had been fighting and at some point shots were fired from multiple different people,” Aaron Brilbeck said.

﻿The deadly shooting happened the night of the bar's grand opening. The owner closed up shop shortly after.

Sarah Burdine got the call no one wanted to hear about her son Ciar Pierce.

“The first couple of days are truly unimaginable for homicide families. It's just the shock of it thinking that this would never happen to our family,” Burdine said.

“I'm thinking in ten years surely someone would've come forward to help solve this case and close it out,” Burdine said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said there were more than 200 witnesses that night yet no one coming forward.

“It's been 10 years this family has suffered without answers. Ten years that his daughter has grown into a little girl from an infant. It's time that they get some answers,” Brilbeck said.

Officers did arrest a man believed to be involved in 2013, but he was not charged. District Attorney David Prater said they did not have adequate evidence to file charges at the time. This past spring that man Deontae Thomas was shot and killed.

“It was not a win for our family,” Burdine said.

Burdine said a win would be someone coming forward instead she said she's left with senseless gun violence and a case that remains open in her son's murder.

“His family is now walking the same path my family walked,” Burdine said.

If you have any information, contact the OSCO at 405-713-1017 or email to investigations@oklahomacounty.org. All tips can remain anonymous.