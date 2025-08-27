Legionella bacteria detected at Rose State College, no illnesses reported

Rose State College confirmed its water system tested positive for Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaire's disease, and had been flushing and draining water lines since the weekend.

By: Amanda Siew

-

Rose State College confirmed Tuesday it found “elevated levels” of Legionella bacteria in some campus buildings and began flushing and draining water lines. The bacteria cause a severe type of pneumonia called Legionnaires’ disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The campus started proactively testing its water systems following a confirmed case-turned-death at Autumn House Independent Living earlier this month, according to campus officials. The senior living facility is located less than a mile away from Rose State College.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we canceled weekend activities while flushing and draining all building lines, tanks, exterior lines, and hydrants, and began an updated environment assessment,” said Cordell Jordan, Vice President for Marketing and Communications for Rose State College.

Jordan added that the college determined it was safe to keep campus open under expert recommendation and guidance from the CDC, American Society of Heating and Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers and IWC Innovations, an Indianapolis-based water treatment company that tests for Legionella.

As of Tuesday, there are no reported illnesses on campus, and the risk is “very low,” according to Jordan.

Jordan also said the campus completed a round of post-flush testing on Tuesday. Additionally, showers at the Wellness Center are temporarily closed as crews install filters where needed.

OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler told News 9 people contract Legionnaires' disease from breathing in mist from a contaminated water supply. That is unlike respiratory diseases like COVID-19 and influenza, which are spread from person to person.

"One good thing that we have now that we didn't have back in 1976 is we have rapid tests that can detect Legionella, and we have antibiotics that are effective in treating them," said Dr. Bratzler.