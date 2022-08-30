Former OU Quarterbacks Headline NFL Season-Opening Doubleheader On CBS

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 9:40 am

By: Nate Kotisso

Two popular former Oklahoma quarterbacks will start their NFL seasons on CBS next month.

Baker Mayfield, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason, will meet the Browns Sept. 11 in Charlotte.

Kickoff for Cleveland-Carolina is set for noon live only on News 9 and News On 6.

The second game of CBS' doubleheader features a mammoth matchup between two of the best quarterbacks in the sport.

Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Glendale, Arizona to clash with Kyler Murray -- another former Sooner -- and the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff for Game 2 of the doubleheader is set for approximately 3:25 p.m. on News 9 and News On 6.



