Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential

Sunday, May 15th 2022, 7:20 pm

By: News 9

UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 8 p.m.

UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 10 p.m.

Sunday is expected to bring in record heat and humidity that could set the stage for severe weather development.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel, a cap may help keep storms forming along and west of Interstate 35 along a cold front. There will be a much higher chance of severe weather in News 9’s eastern viewing areas and into Green Country.

If storms are able to form, they’ll be capable of very large hail (up to tennis balls) and damaging winds especially when they start to line up against the front. The tornado threat is low.

Timing on the storm potential will likely come after 3 p.m. in northeast Oklahoma and into our area up near Pawnee and Stillwater after 4 p.m.

The storms are then expected to slide south through late afternoon and into the evening. Metro timing looks to be between 6 and 8 p.m. The weather will be out of our viewing area after 11 p.m.

