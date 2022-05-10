Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 12:25 pm

By: News 9

Nomination Of Keith Reed For Health Commissioner Receives Bipartisan Support

The current interim health commissioner is moving closer to getting the job on a permanent basis.

Related Story: Senate Public Health Committee Unanimously Advances Nomination Of Keith Reed As Health Commissioner

The pandemic has caused Oklahomans to pay a bit more attention to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Back in October, then health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye stepped down, and Gov. Kevin Stitt chose Keith Reed to run the department in the interim.

Reed, who previously served as deputy commissioner, is close to take taking the top job permanently.

The governor signed a bill last week changing the qualifications for the position.

Previously, the health commissioner would have had to be a physician, a doctor of public health or hold a Master of Science degree with agency experience.

Reed does not meet any of those qualifications.

However, he's been with the state health department for 19 years and is a colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

He’s been deployed on multiple tours, including volunteering after September 11th.

Reed’s nomination received bipartisan support in the committee Monday, advancing to the Senate floor unanimously.

For the next step, the nomination will go to the full Senate.