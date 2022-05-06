Closings
MENU
LIVE
@8AM
LIVE
NOW
59°
Feels like 60°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, May 6th 2022, 5:42 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast for May 6, 2022 now.
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast for May 6, 2022 now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast for May 6, 2022 now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 6, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 6, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 6, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 6, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 6)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 6)
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 6)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 6)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's 4 p.m. newscast for May 6, 2022 now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 6, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 p.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 6, 2022 6 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 6)
News 9
News 9 Noon Newscast (May 6)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 6)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (May 6)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
OSU Baseball Shuts Out SEMO In Nonconference Matchup
News On 6
The Cowboys dipped out of Big 12 play Friday night to shutout Southeast Missouri State 4-0 in Stillwater.
OSU Baseball Shuts Out SEMO In Nonconference Matchup
News On 6
The Cowboys dipped out of Big 12 play Friday night to shutout Southeast Missouri State 4-0 in Stillwater.
TCU Stages Comeback Win Over OU Baseball
News On 6
The Sooner baseball team got going on the right foot Friday, but TCU strung a big fifth inning to beat Oklahoma.
TCU Stages Comeback Win Over OU Baseball
News On 6
The Sooner baseball team got going on the right foot Friday, but TCU strung a big fifth inning to beat Oklahoma.
Sooner Softball Defeats Cowgirls, Win Regular Season Conference Title
News On 6
In addition to shutting out the Cowgirls Friday night, the Sooners notched yet another Big 12 regular season title.
Sooner Softball Defeats Cowgirls, Win Regular Season Conference Title
News On 6
In addition to shutting out the Cowgirls Friday night, the Sooners notched yet another Big 12 regular season title.
House Committee Issues Subpoenas In Swadley’s Investigation As Tourism Dept. Searches For Restaurant Replacement
Barry Mangold
A special investigative House committee issued its first subpoenas in its inquiry into the circumstances behind a lucrative restaurant deal between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.
House Committee Issues Subpoenas In Swadley’s Investigation As Tourism Dept. Searches For Restaurant Replacement
Barry Mangold
A special investigative House committee issued its first subpoenas in its inquiry into the circumstances behind a lucrative restaurant deal between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
OSU Baseball Shuts Out SEMO In Nonconference Matchup
News On 6
The Cowboys dipped out of Big 12 play Friday night to shutout Southeast Missouri State 4-0 in Stillwater.
TCU Stages Comeback Win Over OU Baseball
News On 6
The Sooner baseball team got going on the right foot Friday, but TCU strung a big fifth inning to beat Oklahoma.
Sooner Softball Defeats Cowgirls, Win Regular Season Conference Title
News On 6
In addition to shutting out the Cowgirls Friday night, the Sooners notched yet another Big 12 regular season title.
House Committee Issues Subpoenas In Swadley’s Investigation As Tourism Dept. Searches For Restaurant Replacement
Barry Mangold
A special investigative House committee issued its first subpoenas in its inquiry into the circumstances behind a lucrative restaurant deal between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.
Bixby High School Athletes Rescue Teen Driver After Car Crashes Into Pond
Chinh Doan
Two Bixby High School athletes came to the rescue when a teenage driver had a medical issue Monday and crashed into a pond near 121st and Memorial.
Tulsa Hosts Annual Statewide FFA Convention For First Time
Chinh Doan
The Future Farmers of America’s 96th State Convention and Expo wrapped up its first convention in Tulsa on May 4.
View More Stories