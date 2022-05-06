No. 1 Sooners Top No. 7 Cowgirls In Norman

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 9:25 pm

By: OSU Athletics

The No. 7 Oklahoma State softball team lost to No. 1 Oklahoma, 7-1, on Thursday at Marita Hynes Field.

With the loss, OSU fell to 38-10 and 14-2 in conference play. Oklahoma improved to 46-1 and 15-1, respectively.

Kelly Maxwell (15-3) took the loss after allowing seven runs in six innings. She walked five and struck out four.

The Sooners capitalized on OSU defensive miscues in the third and fourth inning. In the third, the Cowgirls threw away a chance at a double play to extend the inning. OU went on to score four runs with two outs. It was a similar situation in the fourth, when an OSU error extended the inning for the Sooners, who added two more runs with two outs. Those two inning-extending plays led to six of OU's seven runs in the game.

The Cowgirls plated their only run of the game in the fifth inning when Chelsea Alexander scored on an RBI single from Sydney Pennington.

The series continues tomorrow at 6 p.m. tomorrow in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPN2.