Oklahoma Softball Takes Game One At Kansas

By: OU Athletics

No. 1 Oklahoma took game one of its Big 12 series at Kansas on Friday by a final score of 7-0.

The Sooners (43-1, 12-1) were powered by nine hits, including a home run from sophomore Tiare Jennings, and a two-hit shutout from freshman Jordy Bahl.

Jennings got things started for OU at the plate in the first, launching her 19th home run of the season on a two-run shot to right field.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Oklahoma put one run across in each of the fourth and fifth innings, courtesy of an RBI single from senior captain Lynnsie Elam and a RBI groundout from Jennings.

OU put three more runs on the board in the seventh on four hits. After back-to-back singles from Jocelyn Alo and Jennings, an RBI single from Grace Lyons plated one followed by a run-scoring single from Jana Johns. Super senior Taylon Snow plated OU's third run of the frame on a sac-fly RBI to score Johns.

Bahl finished her gem in the circle with a strikeout to end the game in the seventh. The frosh retired the first 11 Jayhawks (15-29, 2-11 Big 12) she faced and didn't allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth. She collected her 20th win of the season (20-1), striking out six Jayhawks and allowing just two hits and one walk. It was her seventh individual shutout of the season and OU's nation-leading 26th on the year.

Alo, Jennings and Lyons all turned in multi-hit performances, with Alo and Jennings going 2-for-4 and Lyons finishing 2-for-3. Jennings brought in three runs in the game while four other Sooners brought in one run each (Elam, Lyons, Johns, Snow). Six Sooners registered a hit in the game.

The teams meet for the second game of the three-game series on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT before a noon finale on Sunday. The games can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the radio in Oklahoma via 107.7 The Franchise and nationwide on The Varsity app.

For updates and more information on Oklahoma softball, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and like Oklahoma Softball on Facebook.




