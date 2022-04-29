MMIP Chapters Host National Day Of Awareness For MMIW At Oklahoma State Capitol

Friday, April 29th 2022, 4:09 pm

By: News 9

Multiple Missing & Murdered Indigenous People chapters will be at the Oklahoma state Capitol on May 5 in honor of the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Along with there being MMIP vendors and raffles, speakers will address the cases of MMIW in Oklahoma.

Speakers include MMIP State President Carmen Harvie, criminal investigator Vincent Marcellino and Larenda Morgan, the chair of Cheyenne & Arapaho MMIP.

There will also be a round dance and open mic speaking opportunities.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.