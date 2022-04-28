Bethany Woman Slips Her Handcuffs, Leads Police On Short Chase

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 6:17 pm

A Bethany woman is in custody, but not until she put up a fight.

According to Bethany police, Seneca Wilder was detained after she stole a car from a local store and then slammed that car into a home.

"One of the clerks called and reported that a female had come through her checkout line, grabbed her car keys off the checkout lane, and took out the door, and stole her car," said Bethany Police Chief, John Reid.

After being detained, Wilder was able to slip free from her handcuffs and send law enforcement on another chase.

News 9 obtained security video of Wilder’s escape from justice.

In that footage, Wilder is seen sitting on a bench outside an office at the Bethany Police Department. While the officer was talking with custodial staff, Wilder could be seen moving her wrists, no cuffs in sight.

When backs are turned, Wilder checked her surroundings and then pulled the fire alarm, disappearing out the back door.

The video then shows three officers running out behind her.

Wilder allegedly tried to steal another vehicle that had a family of four inside it. She was arrested a second time and remains in custody.



